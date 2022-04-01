ApeCoin Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and approximately $656.39 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.76 or 0.00027564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.83 or 0.07441514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,268.43 or 0.99978004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00055417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

