apM Coin (APM) Trading 13% Higher This Week

apM Coin (APM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $3.04 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

