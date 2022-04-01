Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Up 26.0% in March

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 7,460,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSE APLE opened at $17.97 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

