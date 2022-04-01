Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Isthmus Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 399,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

