Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 399,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.7% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.