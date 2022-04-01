Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 1.3%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03. Approximately 9,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 2,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

