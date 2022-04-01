Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $119.71 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

