Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 366.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ARAV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. 50,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,653. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Aravive has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.94.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aravive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

