Arbidex Hits Market Capitalization of $83,824.11 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Arbidex has a market cap of $83,824.11 and $36,371.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbidex has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00108470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

