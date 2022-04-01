ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 47,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 410,961 shares.The stock last traded at $75.43 and had previously closed at $80.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

