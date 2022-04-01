Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $150,150.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARQT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 429,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,393. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

