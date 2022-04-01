Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $150,150.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 7,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARQT stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.34. 429,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,393. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.