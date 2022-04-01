ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 100,739 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1,165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,739 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $46.40.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

