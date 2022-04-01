ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 97,410 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,410 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.72% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $123,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 206,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,810,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 530,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,046. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.