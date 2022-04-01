ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,284. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.