ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $102,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $48.23. 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.