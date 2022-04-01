ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.