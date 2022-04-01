ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 11,908 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 133,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,361. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

