ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 17,213 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.70. 1,952,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

