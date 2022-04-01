ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 17,240 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 451.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 943,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after buying an additional 772,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 211,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,255. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

