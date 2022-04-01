ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 6,844 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.26. 51,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,546. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

