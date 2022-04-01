ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 84,168 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.25% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $60,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,914. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

