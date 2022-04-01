ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.84. The company had a trading volume of 354,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,405. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

