ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 346.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. 43,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,584. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

