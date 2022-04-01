ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 13.02% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $108,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 56,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SWAN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $36.56.

