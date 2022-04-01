ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. 228,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,807,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

