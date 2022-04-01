ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $34,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $124.69. 2,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.87 and a 52-week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

