ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,917,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,283,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.93. The stock had a trading volume of 193,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.11 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

