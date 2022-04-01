ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,341 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $10,310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 32,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 78,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

WBA stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 573,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

