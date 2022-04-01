ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.23 and a one year high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

