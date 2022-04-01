ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $160.32 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,239 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.58% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $160,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average of $127.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $121.32 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

