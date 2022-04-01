ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $180.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,149 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $180,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,773,000 after buying an additional 293,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,164,000 after buying an additional 253,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.63. 1,269,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

