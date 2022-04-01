ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $184.42 Million Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,033 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 10.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $184,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 306,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.