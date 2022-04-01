ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $411.02. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $349.52 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.