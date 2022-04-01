ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. 65,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

