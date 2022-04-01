ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $44.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.71% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $44,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,586,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,416 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 777,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 599,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 60,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,480. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

