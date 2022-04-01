ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.4% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 136,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

