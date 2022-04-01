ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $5 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.