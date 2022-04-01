ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.90. 64,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

