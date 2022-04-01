ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 331.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,974. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $157.26 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.45.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

