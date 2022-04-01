ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.04. 4,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day moving average is $176.96. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

