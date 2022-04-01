ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,554,000.

SPEM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 22,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,840. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

