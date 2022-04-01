ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after purchasing an additional 486,471 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 546,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after buying an additional 401,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 708,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,272 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.78. 40,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,219. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

