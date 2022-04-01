ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.33. The company has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.