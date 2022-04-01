ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 7,418 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $43,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 838,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. 7,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,118. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

