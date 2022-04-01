ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 373.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX traded down $13.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $459.69. 161,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.12. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

