ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,363,000.

IVV stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.69. The company had a trading volume of 172,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $394.27 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.96 and a 200 day moving average of $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

