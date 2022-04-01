ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 11,568 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $63,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,081 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76.

