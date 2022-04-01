ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.25. 151,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,804,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

