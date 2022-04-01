ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.97. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.55. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $169.33 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

