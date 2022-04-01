ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 27,425 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 31.75% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $75,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.95. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,023. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.69.

